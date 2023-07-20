Left Menu

Information ministry blocked 635 web links since December 2021: Govt in Rajya Sabha

Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ministry since December 2021 has issued directions to block from public access 635 URLs, including 10 websites and 5 apps, Rajya Sabha was told Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 20-07-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 22:56 IST
Information ministry blocked 635 web links since December 2021: Govt in Rajya Sabha
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ministry since December 2021 has issued directions to block from public access 635 URLs, including 10 websites and 5 apps, Union Information Minister Anurag Singh Thakur informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday. He was asked how many websites, URLs and Apps the Ministry blocked under the relevant section of Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

In a separate question related to the vacant post in the information ministry, the minister said there are 1,841 vacant posts in the Ministry and its various Media Units/Institutions as of June this year. The ministry, he said, created 94 posts in the past five years.

The number of positions filled during the past five years was 446, including backlog vacancies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

