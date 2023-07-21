Left Menu

Air India, CFM finalise order for engines for 400 planes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2023 00:54 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 00:37 IST
Air India, CFM finalise order for engines for 400 planes
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air India and CFM International have finalised the order for LEAP engines for the carrier's new fleet of 400 narrow body planes.

The engines will power 210 Airbus A320/A321 neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft.

''Both companies also signed a multi-year services agreement that will cover the airline's entire fleet of LEAP engines,'' CFM said in a release on Thursday.

The order was first announced in February.

Air India has been a CFM customer since 2002 when it began operating A320 ceo aircraft powered by CFM56-5B engines.

In 2017, the airline began operating A320 neos, becoming the first LEAP-1A powered operator in India.

The airline currently has 27 LEAP-1A-powered A320neo family aircraft in its fleet, the release said.

Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said, ''We are delighted to celebrate with CFM a major deal that will play a key role in our future development.'' CFM International President and CEO Gaël Méheust said the order strengthens its presence in India.

Earlier this year, Air India placed orders for 470 aircraft, including 70 wide body ones.

CFM International is an equal joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023