Pilot dies after small plane crashes into field in western Missouri

21-07-2023
A pilot died on Thursday after a small plane crashed into a field in western Missouri.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said a 911 caller reported the crash at 9:37 am. First responders found the plane engulfed in flames in a soybean field near Kearney, a town 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City.

The pilot's name has not been released. No one else was on the plane.

The sheriff's office said the twin-engine Piper aircraft took off from a small airport near the crash site. The plane had just fuelled up, and the 140 gallons (529.96 litres) of fuel on board contributed to the fire, the office said in a news release.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the accident.(AP) RUP RUP

