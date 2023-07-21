Left Menu

DPWI minister to conduct inspection at construction site

The visit is part of Minister Zikalala’s Operation Siyahlola, where he inspects unfinished and stalled construction projects under the DPWI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 21-07-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 21:40 IST
Last month, Zikalala visited the Free State province and conducted inspections on unfinished and blocked projects. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala together with Justice and Constitutional Development Deputy Minister John Jeffery will conduct an inspection at the Port Shepstone Magistrate construction site in KwaZulu-Natal. 

Minister Zikalala has prioritised unblocking blocked projects and driving accountability as part of efforts to turn around the public works and infrastructure sector and respond to service delivery needs.

“The failure to complete the construction of the court on time has had a negative impact in bringing justice to the citizens and creating safer communities,” the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure said in a statement.

Last month, Zikalala visited the Free State province and conducted inspections on unfinished and blocked projects.

The projects visited included the Parys correctional facility and Park Road police stations that ought to have been completed but remain incomplete while monies have already been spent.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure is a cog in the delivery of services in South Africa as it builds and delivers infrastructure from which all departments render services to the citizens. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

