Left Menu

DPIIT suggests port authorities to standardise processes

Officials from the Department of Commerce DoC, Central Bureau of Indirect Taxes and Customs CBIC, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways MoPSW, National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited NICDC and twelve Port Authorities participated in the meeting.Dawra emphasized on the need for targeted interventions to improve EXIM logistics efficiency and global competitiveness.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 21:47 IST
DPIIT suggests port authorities to standardise processes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The commerce and industry ministry on Friday suggested the port authorities standardise processes and develop procedures for speedy cargo clearance to improve timelines and reduce the average release time of cargo for imports and exports. The ministry also encouraged the participants to strive to achieve the targets of the National Committee on Trade Facilitation of clearance of sea cargo in 48 hours and 24 hours for air cargo.

These issues among others were discussed during the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade's (DPIIT) meeting on Logistics Data Bank Project (LDB) to review the measures taken by Port Authorities to improve port performance.

While chairing the meeting, Special Secretary (Logistics), DPIIT Sumita Dawra highlighted the significance of adopting a holistic approach to improve productivity of ports in order to achieve the USD 2.5 trillion export-import (EXIM) target by 2030. Officials from the Department of Commerce (DoC), Central Bureau of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited (NICDC) and twelve Port Authorities participated in the meeting.

Dawra emphasized on the need for targeted interventions to improve EXIM logistics efficiency and global competitiveness. She said that issues related to disparity in dwell time amongst Indian ports must be addressed with the objective of achieving international benchmark at each port and port wise performance on key metrics such as turnaround time, and congestion between port and the nearest check post must be improved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023