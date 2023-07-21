Left Menu

Delhi LG approves draft Delhi Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Rules, 2023

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 22:33 IST
Delhi LG approves draft Delhi Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Rules, 2023
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the draft Delhi Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Rules, 2023 aimed at regulating the functioning of private security agencies in the national capital, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.

The rules stipulate the procedure for verification of character and antecedents of private security guards and supervisors, type of training prescribed for them, physical standards and other conditions, they said.

The rules make it clear that all the training agencies shall submit the details of security guards and supervisors trained batch-wise to the controlling authority within 30 days of completion of the training along with a physical or soft copy of their training certificates.

According to the officials, the rules also stipulate the number of supervisors to be employed and the format to be followed for issuing photo identity cards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023