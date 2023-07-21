Left Menu

Delhi Metro operations to be regulated on Blue Line section on Sunday due to maintenance work

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 23:44 IST
Delhi Metro operations to be regulated on Blue Line section on Sunday due to maintenance work
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Metro operations on a section of the busy Blue Line will be regulated in the initial few hours on July 23 due to a planned maintenance work, officials said on Friday.

The affected section will be between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House metro stations.

''To undertake the scheduled maintenance work between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House Metro stations on the Blue Line (Line-3&4 i.e. Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) on July 2023 (Sunday), train services on the Line will be regulated,'' the DMRC said in a statement.

According to the plan, train services will not be available between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House metro stations till 6 AM from the start of revenue service. Hence, Barakhamba Road Metro station will remain closed till resumption of train services on this section i.e. up to 6 AM, it said.

In rest of the sections of Blue Line i.e., from Dwarka Sec-21/Dwarka to Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House to Noida City Centre/Vaishali, train services will continue to remain available as per normal time table during this period.

Till 6 AM, commuters on Blue Line, who wish to travel beyond Rajiv Chowk or Mandi House stations or vice versa are advised to de-board at respective stations and use Yellow & Violet lines (vice versa) to reach Mandi House or Rajiv Chowk stations and continue their travel on the Blue Line, officials said.

To inform commuters about the same, regular announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains and additional staff will also be deployed to facilitate the commuters. Train services from Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City section will start at 8 AM as per the routine Sunday time table.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023