Helicopter crashes into remote Alaska lake, no survivors found, officials say
No survivors were found after a helicopter carrying four people crashed in a shallow lake in Alaska's North Slope region, officials said on Friday.
The helicopter had been chartered by a government agency according to the company that operated the flight.
It was reported overdue late Thursday night.
