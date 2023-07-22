Left Menu

Helicopter crashes into remote Alaska lake, no survivors found, officials say

No survivors were found after a helicopter carrying four people crashed in a shallow lake in Alaskas North Slope region, officials said on Friday.The helicopter had been chartered by a government agency, according to the company that operated the flight.

Updated: 22-07-2023 03:50 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 03:50 IST
No survivors were found after a helicopter carrying four people crashed in a shallow lake in Alaska's North Slope region, officials said on Friday.

The helicopter had been chartered by a government agency, according to the company that operated the flight. It was reported overdue late Thursday night.

A North Slope Borough search and rescue team in a helicopter found debris matching the description of the missing helicopter, but no bodies had been seen or recovered, D.J. Fauske, the borough's director of government and external affairs, said in a text to The Associated Press on Friday.

The borough notified the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and state officials, he said.

"The borough is here to help and we will pray for the missing," Fauske said.

The helicopter was operated by Maritime Helicopters Inc., according to a statement on its website. It confirmed the accident and said names of the pilot and passengers would be released pending notification of next of kin.

It was not immediately known what agency had chartered the flight.

