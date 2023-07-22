Left Menu

Report says plane rolled upside down in crash near California airport, killing father, injuring sons

PTI | Murrieta | Updated: 22-07-2023 07:46 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 07:46 IST
Report says plane rolled upside down in crash near California airport, killing father, injuring sons
  • Country:
  • United States

A single-engine plane rolled upside down before crashing near a Southern California airport on the Fourth of July, killing a father and severely injuring his three sons, federal investigators said in a preliminary report.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday released the report on the crash that killed Jared Newman, 39, of Temecula and injured his sons.

Newman was at the controls of a Cessna 172N operated by a pilot school when it went down near French Valley Airport in Murrieta, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

The plane had made a touch-and-go landing on a runway when it then climbed, veered left, and at about 60 feet (18 metres) above the ground dropped one wing, rolled over and disappeared behind a building, according to airport surveillance video cited in the NTSB report.

''A witness reported that the airplane's approach to runway 18 was unstable' and the flaps appeared to be fully extended,'' the report said.

The witness saw the plane slowly climb towards some buildings, its wings rocking back and forth before it disappeared behind the building, the report said.

The plane apparently struck a 50-foot tall (15-metre) building in an industrial complex near the airport, the NTSB said.

Televised news footage showed the plane upside down in a parking lot.

The NTSB said skies were clear and cloudless at the time of the crash.

The crash killed Newman and left his sons Caleb, Connor and Elijah Newman with serious injuries.

Federal Aviation Administration records indicate Newman obtained his private pilot's certificate on June 19, allowing him to carry passengers.

Only days after the accident, six people died in the crash of a business jet that was trying to land at the same airport.

That plane crashed in a field and burst into flames during the second of two landing attempts in fog just before dawn on July 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023