Hong Kong tightens radiation inspection of Japanese seafood imports-Kyodo

The tighter inspections started in mid-June and customs clearance of Japanese seafood was delayed by about three hours compared to the normal situation, the report said. Hong Kong on Friday conveyed its high concerns over Japan's plan to release Fukushima treated water into ocean.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 22-07-2023 10:20 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 09:32 IST
  • Japan

Hong Kong has started strengthening radiation inspection of seafood imports from Japan, Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday. The tighter inspections started in mid-June and customs clearance of Japanese seafood was delayed by about three hours compared to the normal situation, the report said.

Hong Kong on Friday conveyed its high concerns over Japan's plan to release Fukushima treated water into ocean. The Japanese government has confirmed that some shipments of Japanese seafood have been held up at China's customs.

 

