Maha: Boulders crash on road in Bhayander; none hurt

Boulders broke loose from a hillock and crashed onto the road in Bhayander city of Maharashtra’s Thane district on Saturday, a civic official said. No one was injured in the incident, which took place in the Bhayander Pada area around 2.30 pm, disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Local firemen and an RDMC team rushed to the spot and started clearing the boulders from the road, which leads to rental civic accommodations, he said, adding that JCB machines are being used at the scene.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)