Titagarh Rail Systems reports Rs 61.77 cr net profit in Q1
- Country:
- India
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 61.77 crore for the April-June quarter of 2023-24 driven by higher income.
The company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 6.46 lakh in the first quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a filing to BSE.
The consolidated total income in the April-June period more than doubled to Rs 914.64 crore, over Rs 440.78 crore in the year-ago period, it said.
Headquartered in Kolkata, the Titagarh group is a leading manufacturer of freight and passenger rolling stock.
In March, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd in consortium with Ramkrishna Forgings emerged as the lowest bidder for the supply of 15.40 lakh forged wheels to Indian Railways.
The JV namely Ramkrishna Titagarh Wheels Ltd (RTWL) will be engaged in manufacturing and supply of forged wheels under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative, the filing said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Vistara flight to Kolkata suffers technical snag; returns to Delhi
Stopped from exercising franchise in rural polls, allege voters near Kolkata’s New Town
Services affected in Kolkata as migrants return to villages for rural polls
Windarmere Projects opens renowned japanese pre-engineered window brand Tostem, exclusive studio in Kolkata
Kolkata Port awards concession for Khidderpore Docks PPP project to Century Ports