Left Menu

Himachal tourism corporation offering up to 50 per cent discount on hotel room rent

Tourists are welcome to the state, he said.HPTDC is renowned for its warm hospitality, impeccable service, and comfortable accommodations. The special room rent discount is a testament to the commitment to making Himachal Pradesh an accessible and welcoming destination for tourists from diverse backgrounds, the HPTDC spokesperson said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-07-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 19:15 IST
Himachal tourism corporation offering up to 50 per cent discount on hotel room rent
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) on Saturday announced offering up to 50 per cent discount on hotel room rent, days after the state government evacuated more than 70,000 stranded tourists following landslides and flash floods due to heavy rains.

The discount on room rent in HPTDC-run hotels will be in force till September 15, a spokesperson of the corporation said in a statement.

He said that by providing this substantial discount, HPTDC endeavours to elevate the overall experience of the esteemed visitors and foster higher occupancy in their hotels during the monsoon.

The tourist occupancy in the state is almost nil after the heavy rains between July 7 and 14, Tourism Industry Stakeholders Association president M K Seth said, adding that the situation is fast improving and roads are being opened. Tourists are welcome to the state, he said.

HPTDC is renowned for its warm hospitality, impeccable service, and comfortable accommodations. The special room rent discount is a testament to the commitment to making Himachal Pradesh an accessible and welcoming destination for tourists from diverse backgrounds, the HPTDC spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023