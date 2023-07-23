Top Chinese diplomat proposes talks with Japan, South Korea - Kyodo
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 23-07-2023 12:54 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 12:47 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi proposed holding high-level official talks among China, Japan and South Korea earlier this month in a meeting with the Japanese foreign minister in Indonesia, Kyodo news agency reported.
The proposal is believed to signal a willingness to resume talks among the three countries' leaders, Kyodo said, citing multiple unnamed diplomatic sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan: 27 per cent nursing homes face bankruptcy owing to price hikes, survey says
Japan marks a year since former PM Abe was gunned down
Japanese leaders mark 1 year since the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe
IAEA chief says 'absolutely logical' that Japan's Fukushima water release is attracting interest
IAEA chief says 'absolutely logical' Japan's Fukushima water release draws interest