Top Chinese diplomat proposes talks with Japan, South Korea - Kyodo

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 23-07-2023 12:54 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 12:47 IST
Chinese diplomat Wang Yi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi proposed holding high-level official talks among China, Japan and South Korea earlier this month in a meeting with the Japanese foreign minister in Indonesia, Kyodo news agency reported.

The proposal is believed to signal a willingness to resume talks among the three countries' leaders, Kyodo said, citing multiple unnamed diplomatic sources.

