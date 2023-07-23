UK's easyJet says it is operating flights as normal to Rhodes
Britain's easyJet said on Sunday it was operating flights as normal to Rhodes but was closely monitoring the situation with wildfires on the Greek island. "We are currently operating as normal to Rhodes however we continue to closely monitor the situation.
Britain's easyJet said on Sunday it was operating flights as normal to Rhodes but was closely monitoring the situation with wildfires on the Greek island. "We are currently operating as normal to Rhodes however we continue to closely monitor the situation. We advise customers travelling to and from Rhodes to check the status of their flights on Flight Tracker," it said in a statement.
It said it was working to comply with the requests of the local authorities and is in contact with its customers there. "Any customers who are booked to travel to or from Rhodes until 29 July can transfer for free to another date or can request a flight voucher for the value of their unused flights, by calling our Customer Services."
