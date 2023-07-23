Left Menu

AI flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai returns due to AC issue

An Air India Express flight from the Kerala state capital to Dubai returned, on Sunday, barely a couple of hours after take off due to an issue with the air conditioning system of the aircraft, Thiruvananthapuram airport officials said.The flight, IX 539, which took off with 174 people onboard -- including the crew -- from here at 1.19 PM returned back and landed safely at 3.52 PM, an airport official said.The plane landed safely.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-07-2023 17:28 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 17:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
''The plane landed safely. All passengers and crew are fine. A local standby was declared. It was an AC issue, '' the official said.

The passengers are presently at the airport and would be taking off within an hour on another flight arranged by the airline, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

