11-year-old girl attacked by stray dogs in Kerala's Kannur, admitted to hospital

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 23-07-2023 17:59 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 17:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A girl was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Kannur district of Kerala on Sunday morning while she was about to enter her home after alighting from a vehicle, local residents said.

Eleven-year-old Ayisha, a resident of Pilathara town in Kannur district, was bitten on her leg by a stray dog and was shifted to a nearby hospital.

A local resident told PTI that she got down from an autorickshaw, which came to drop her home and was walking the short distance to her house when the canines pounced on her.

''The autorickshaw driver and other locals rushed to the spot hearing her screaming and chased away the dogs. She suffered an injury on her leg and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital,'' the local said.

In June, a differently-abled 11-year-old boy, who was attacked by a group of stray dogs at Muzhappilangad in the district had died at a hospital.

He was found grievously injured around 300 metres away from his house and despite being taken to a nearby hospital could not be saved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

