UK's Jet2 cancel all flights to Rhodes up to and including July 30

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-07-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 18:08 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Jet2 has cancelled all flights and holidays due to depart to Rhodes up to and including July 30, the company said in an updated statement on Sunday. It had earlier said it was cancelling all flights and holidays to Rhodes on Sunday due to wildfires there.

"Due to these extraordinary circumstances, we have cancelled all flights and holidays that are due to depart to Rhodes up to and including Sunday 30th July," it said on Twitter. "We believe this is the right thing to do for everyone."

