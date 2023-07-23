Left Menu

One killed in bridge collapse in the Greek city of Patras

Fire brigade rescuers were on the scene to pull out any people trapped, fire brigade spokesman Ioannis Artopoios said. Part of the bridge was reduced to a mass of broken concrete slabs and iron rods and dozens of rescuers were working at the spot, footage from Greek media showed. Another fire brigade official said that the bridge had been closed last week due to reconstruction works.

Updated: 23-07-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 18:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

