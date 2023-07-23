One killed in bridge collapse in the Greek city of Patras
Fire brigade rescuers were on the scene to pull out any people trapped, fire brigade spokesman Ioannis Artopoios said. Part of the bridge was reduced to a mass of broken concrete slabs and iron rods and dozens of rescuers were working at the spot, footage from Greek media showed. Another fire brigade official said that the bridge had been closed last week due to reconstruction works.
Reuters | Athens | Updated: 23-07-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 18:11 IST
- Country:
- Greece
Part of a bridge collapsed on Sunday along a ring road in Patras, Greece's third-largest city, killing one person and injuring eight, the fire brigade said. Fire brigade rescuers were on the scene to pull out any people trapped, fire brigade spokesman Ioannis Artopoios said.
Part of the bridge was reduced to a mass of broken concrete slabs and iron rods and dozens of rescuers were working at the spot, footage from Greek media showed. Another fire brigade official said that the bridge had been closed last week due to reconstruction works.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Greece
- Greek
- Ioannis Artopoios
- Patras
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Greece Diaries: Mira turns photographer for husband Shahid Kapoor, shares sun-kissed pic
Leaders of Turkey and Greece vow to repair ties after year of tension
Greece briefly shuts Acropolis site to protect tourists from heatwave
NATO members Greece and Turkey pledge to 'reset' ties and bypass longstanding disputes
Wildfires in Greece close highways and threaten an oil refinery, as the EU sends firefighting planes