Mumbai: Labourer dies of electrocution while cleaning drain

A labourer died of electrocution while cleaning a drain in suburban Santacruz here on Sunday, a fire official said.

The incident took place in Santacruz east area in the afternoon, he said.

The labourer was hired to clean a private drain of a pathology centre, where he suffered an electric shock due to a motor running at the site, the official said. The unidentified labourer was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said, adding that the Vakola police is probing the death.

