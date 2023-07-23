Two injured as landslide hits gypsum mine in J-K's Ramban
- Country:
- India
Two people were seriously injured on Sunday when they came under a landslide while working at a gypsum mine in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said.
The landslide struck the mine at Haroog area of Dharamkund, 26 km from Ramban district headquarters, trapping a JCB machine operator and a dumper driver, the officials said.
They said police along with State Disaster Response Force and local volunteers immediately launched a rescue operation and pulled out driver of earthmover Ajaz Ahmed of Bhathan-Ghandri Ramban and driver Anil Singh of Dhar Road Udhampur.
The two had suffered multiple injuries and were hospitalised, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Five injured as car carrying pilgrims hits road divider in J-K’s Udhampur
Farmers in J-K's Udhampur village cheer as 'Red Gold' Tomato prices surge to historic high
Landslide hits construction site in J-K’s Udhampur; six labourers rescued
J-K: Continuous rainfall wreaks havoc in Udhampur, locals demand immediate action
J-K: Udhampur police destroy 771.9 kg of seized contraband substance