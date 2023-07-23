Left Menu

Two injured as landslide hits gypsum mine in J-K's Ramban

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 23-07-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 18:57 IST
Two injured as landslide hits gypsum mine in J-K's Ramban
Two people were seriously injured on Sunday when they came under a landslide while working at a gypsum mine in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said.

The landslide struck the mine at Haroog area of Dharamkund, 26 km from Ramban district headquarters, trapping a JCB machine operator and a dumper driver, the officials said.

They said police along with State Disaster Response Force and local volunteers immediately launched a rescue operation and pulled out driver of earthmover Ajaz Ahmed of Bhathan-Ghandri Ramban and driver Anil Singh of Dhar Road Udhampur.

The two had suffered multiple injuries and were hospitalised, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

