Uttarakhand: Rumours of fire in train creates panic among passengers

However, later it turned out that someone had pulled the chain in the train and as a result its jammed wheels emitted smoke triggering the rumours about a fire, Laksar station superintendent S K Tiwari said. Railway officials rushed to the spot and allowed the train to proceed after its brakes were repaired, Tiwari said.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 23-07-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 20:18 IST
Rumours of a fire in the Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express created panic among passengers on Sunday near Raisi station in Laksar area of the district. As the train stopped shortly afterwards at a railway bridge over the swollen Banganga river, the panic stricken passengers got down and crossed the bridge on foot at the risk of their lives. However, later it turned out that someone had pulled the chain in the train and as a result its jammed wheels emitted smoke triggering the rumours about a fire, Laksar station superintendent S K Tiwari said. The train stood for nearly half-an-hour at the bridge, he said. Railway officials rushed to the spot and allowed the train to proceed after its brakes were repaired, Tiwari said.

