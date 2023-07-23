AI flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai returns due to AC issue
An Air India Express flight from the Kerala state capital to Dubai returned, on Sunday, barely a couple of hours after take off due to an issue with the air conditioning system of the aircraft, Thiruvananthapuram airport officials said.The flight, IX 539, which took off with 178 people onboard -- including the crew -- from here at 1.19 PM returned back and landed safely at 3.52 PM, an airport official said.The plane landed safely.
- Country:
- India
An Air India Express flight from the Kerala state capital to Dubai returned, on Sunday, barely a couple of hours after take off due to an issue with the air conditioning system of the aircraft, Thiruvananthapuram airport officials said.
The flight, IX 539, which took off with 178 people onboard -- including the crew -- from here at 1.19 PM returned back and landed safely at 3.52 PM, an airport official said.
''The plane landed safely. All passengers and crew are fine. A local standby was declared. It was an AC issue,'' the official said.
The airline said that flight IX-539 operating from Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai, experienced a technical issue with the air conditioning system after take-off and the operating crew decided to carry out a precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram.
''The airline promptly arranged for another aircraft to ensure a comfortable journey, accommodating all the guests for the rescheduled departure at 18.00 hours,'' an Air India spokesperson said.
''The flight is expected to arrive by 20.45 Gulf Standard Time,'' the spokesperson further said.
Air India Express is committed to providing a safe, reliable, and comfortable travel experience for all guests and apologises for the inconvenience caused on account of the delay, the airline's spokesperson added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Dubai
- Air India
- Thiruvananthapuram
- Air India Express
- Gulf Standard Time
ALSO READ
Man trapped inside well in Kerala for nearly 24 hrs, rescue efforts continue
Blow to ruling CPI(M) in Kerala as Congress-ally IUML rejects its invite to participate in seminars on Uniform Civil Code.
IUML rejects CPI(M) invite to seminars in Kerala on UCC, points to Congress not being invited
'Feeling Kerala': New anthology gives a peek into contemporary Kerala
Journalist moves Kerala HC claiming police harassment in connection with case against online channel's editor