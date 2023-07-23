Left Menu

Manipur violence: Security tightened across Mizoram

It said the statement was issued as an advisory requesting the Meitei community living in Mizoram to exercise caution in light of public sentiments regarding the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 23-07-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 21:26 IST
Manipur violence: Security tightened across Mizoram
  • Country:
  • India

Security was beefed up across Mizoram on Sunday ahead of state-wide protests by Mizo organisations against violence in Manipur and amid reports of Meiteis leaving the state after a statement by an ex-militant group, police said.

While 78 people flew to Manipur on Sunday in three flights, 65 people travelled to the neighbouring state on Saturday. However, it was not immediately clear how many of these people were regular passengers, and how many were fleeing out of fear as these were scheduled commercial flights, officials said.

Another 41 Meitei people from Mizoram went to Assam's Cachar district by road after the ex-militants' group asked the community to leave the state following the viral video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur, they said.

Also, 31 Mizo students from Manipur returned to Mizoram due to the prevailing situation there, they added.

NGO Co-Ordination Committee, a conglomerate of five major civil society organisations including the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) and Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), will stage demonstrations across the state on Tuesday to extend solidarity to the Zo ethnic people in strife-torn Manipur.

Mizoram's Director-General of Police (DGP) Anil Shukla held a high-level meeting on Sunday to assess the security arrangements, a statement said.

Measures taken to ensure the safety and security of Meitei people in various parts of the state were also reviewed, it said.

Shukla directed police officers to ensure proper deployment, patrolling, and vigilance in all districts, especially in vulnerable areas, to prevent any untoward incidents.

He emphasized the need for a sufficient number of reserve forces with vehicles and officers to facilitate quick deployment in case of any incident.

The DGP and a team of senior police officers also visited locations in Aizawl where the demonstration will be held on Tuesday.

The state police along with administrative officials are maintaining a close watch on the situation, the statement said.

Senior officers and police personnel are working to ensure the safety and security of Manipuri people living in various parts of Mizoram, it said.

Underscoring its commitment to protecting all citizens and upholding communal harmony, the state police also urged civil society organisations, NGOs and the public to assist them in maintaining peace and tranquility.

On Saturday, Mizoram Home Secretary H Lalengmawia held a meeting with leaders of the Meitei community and assured them of safety and security.

The Peace Accord MNF Returnees' Association (PAMRA) later also clarified that the statement it issued was misconstrued. It said the statement was issued as an advisory requesting the Meitei community living in Mizoram to exercise caution in light of public sentiments regarding the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023