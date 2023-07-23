Left Menu

UK sends rapid deployment team to Rhodes to help Britons leave

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-07-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 22:28 IST
Britain's foreign office has deployed a rapid deployment team of five ministry staff and four British Red Cross responders to Rhodes to support British nationals on the island, a government spokesperson said on Sunday.

"We are actively monitoring the fires in Rhodes and are in close contact with local authorities," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"The FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) has deployed a Rapid Deployment Team (RDT) of five FCDO staff and four British Red Cross responders to Rhodes to support British Nationals, whose safety is our top priority. They will be based at Rhodes International Airport."

