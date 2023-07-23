Nurse injured in road accident dies at Mumbai hospital
A 32-year-old nurse injured in a road accident last month succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday, authorities said.
The nurse, Snehal Pereira, was riding a scooter in Vasai when she fell and was run over by a tempo vehicle, police had said. She was admitted to a local hospital before she was shifted to Mumbai for further treatment.
