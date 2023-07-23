Left Menu

Landslide on Mumbai-Pune Expressway blocks traffic towards Mumbai; nobody injured

A landslide occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Adoshi village in Raigad district on Sunday night, which blocked the movement of traffic towards the state capital, a police official said.The landslide took place around 10.30 pm, in which nobody was injured, he said. After the incident, the traffic towards Mumbai was stopped, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-07-2023 23:58 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 23:58 IST
A landslide occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Adoshi village in Raigad district on Sunday night, which blocked the movement of traffic towards the state capital, a police official said.

The landslide took place around 10.30 pm, in which nobody was injured, he said. ''The landslide badly affected the three lanes of the expressway towards Mumbai as rocks and mud blocked the path. After the incident, the traffic towards Mumbai was stopped,'' he said. A JCB machine, around 25 dumpers were pressed into service to clear the route and police as well as personnel of other agencies are at the spot, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

