PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 24

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- MPs urge changes to tax relief to boost UK's regional start-ups - Sunak tilts housing drive to inner cities to meet 1 million new homes pledge

- Treasury to summon bank chiefs to address 'de-banking' after Farage furore - UK banks lead global rivals in passing on interest rate benefits to savers

Overview - Tax relief for investors in early-stage UK companies should be harnessed to boost regional start-ups, according to a group of MPs who have challenged venture capitalists to widen the reach of their investments.

- The British government will on Monday announce plans to focus on building homes in city centres and liberalising planning restrictions, as it seeks to meet its manifesto promise to build 1 million new homes in England by the end of the current parliament. - The Treasury will this week summon the heads of Britain's biggest banks to explain how they intend to ensure that customers are not "de-banked" for their political views after Coutts closed the account of former UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage.

- UK banks have handed more of the benefits of interest rate rises to savers than their counterparts in Europe or the US, as politicians, regulators and clients push for a greater share of the haul, according to an analysis by rating agency S&P. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)