At least 15 dead after ferry sinks off Indonesia's Sulawesi island - media
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 24-07-2023 07:18 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 07:18 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
At least 15 people died and 19 others were reported missing after a ferry sank off Indonesia's Sulawesi Island on Monday, local media reported.
There were 40 passengers on board the ferry that sank around midnight, according to MetroTV news channel and Detik.com.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sulawesi Island
- MetroTV news channel
- Indonesia
- Detik.com
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indonesian authorities say at least 15 people died and 19 are missing after a ferry sank off Sulawesi island, reports AP.
Ferry capsizes off Indonesia's Sulawesi island, at least 15 dead
At least 15 dead after ferry sinks off Indonesia's Sulawesi island
Indonesian ferry capsizes off Sulawesi island, leaving at least 15 people dead and 19 others missing
Indonesian ferry capsizes off of Sulawesi island, at least 15 dead and another 19 missing