Julius Baer CEO: We have benefited from Credit Suisse, UBS tie-up
Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 24-07-2023 11:38 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 11:38 IST
Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer has benefited from Credit Suisse's takeover by UBS , its chief executive said as the bank presented results on Monday, pointing to a pick-up in net new money and hiring of new talent. "Yes we have been able to benefit from CS and from UBS," CEO Philipp Rickenbacher said in a call with journalists on Monday.
Rickenbacher, when asked about the bank's own acquisition plans, said that Julius Baer was looking at organic growth as its "plan A."
