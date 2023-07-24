Julius Baer CEO: We have benefited from Credit Suisse, UBS tie-up

Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer has benefited from Credit Suisse's takeover by UBS , its chief executive said as the bank presented results on Monday, pointing to a pick-up in net new money and hiring of new talent. "Yes we have been able to benefit from CS and from UBS," CEO Philipp Rickenbacher said in a call with journalists on Monday.

Rickenbacher, when asked about the bank's own acquisition plans, said that Julius Baer was looking at organic growth as its "plan A."

