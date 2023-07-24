Maharashtra: Nurse loses arm and leg after ran over by goods train in Thane district
A 53-year-old nurse lost one of her arms and a leg after she was run over by a train at Asangaon in Thane district of Maharashtra, a GRP official said on Sunday.
The victim, identified as Vidya Vakharikar, was in a hurry to board a train to reach Sion in Mumbai where she works in the hospital.
''In the rush to reach the platform at Asangaon railway station, the nurse decided to take a shortcut (by crossing the tracks). As she was passing under a stationary goods train, it started moving leaving Vakharikar wounded with serious injuries,'' the Government Railway Police official said.
The nurse was rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to Sion in Mumbai.
