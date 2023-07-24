Left Menu

London stocks fall at open as financials drag; Ocado shines

British stocks fell at the open on Monday, with financials leading declines, while shares of Ocado jumped after a deal to settle all litigation claims with Norwegian firm AutoStore. By 0712 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 0.3%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.2%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-07-2023 13:08 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 12:57 IST
London stocks fall at open as financials drag; Ocado shines
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British stocks fell at the open on Monday, with financials leading declines, while shares of Ocado jumped after a deal to settle all litigation claims with Norwegian firm AutoStore.

By 0712 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 0.3%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.2%. Ocado Group jumped 9.1% after the online supermarket group and Norwegian robotics firm AutoStore reached a deal to settle patent litigation claims.

UK banks fell 1.1% after gaining over 4% last week. Prudential slipped 1.7% following Citigroup's cut in its price target. The travel and leisure sector, which houses UK's major airline firms, lost 0.7% after industry bellwether Ryanair struck a cautious tone about travel demand for the rest of the year.

Vodafone Group rose 3.6% after the telecoms group reported an acceleration in first-quarter revenue growth and said it appointed former SAP CFO Luka Mucic as its new finance chief.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023