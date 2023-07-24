Left Menu

Kanwariyas injured in accident in UP's Pilibhit, other pilgrims stage blockade

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 24-07-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 17:23 IST
Kanwariyas injured in accident in UP's Pilibhit, other pilgrims stage blockade
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two kanwariyas were injured in an accident here on Monday afternoon, sparking a protest by other pilgrims who blocked the Pilibhit-Haridwar National Highway, police said.

The accident took place in the Amaria area here when the duo's motorbike collided with another motorbike, Circle Officer Prateek Dahiya said.

Both the injured kanwariyas, who are brothers, have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment, Dahiya said.

In a protest against the accident, other pilgrims travelling on the same route staged a blockade, resulting in long queues of vehicles on both sides of the key road stretch, the police said. Several teams from nearby police stations reached the spot and restored the traffic on the highway after pacifying the protestors, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023