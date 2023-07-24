Left Menu

Rats bite patient in govt hospital in UP's Budaun, inquiry ordered

A seriously injured patient admitted in the ICU of a government hospital here was found to be bitten by rats, his family said claiming negligence by the hospital staff.An inquiry has been ordered over the incident and the hospital administration has assured strict action against those found responsible for it, a hospital official said on Monday, adding that the patient was healthy.Ram Sevak Gupta, a resident of Budh Bazar town of Dataganj tehsil area, was seriously injured in a road accident two days ago, and was admitted to the Government Medical College for treatment.

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 24-07-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 17:54 IST
Rats bite patient in govt hospital in UP's Budaun, inquiry ordered
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A seriously injured patient admitted in the ICU of a government hospital here was found to be bitten by rats, his family said claiming negligence by the hospital staff.

An inquiry has been ordered over the incident and the hospital administration has assured strict action against those found responsible for it, a hospital official said on Monday, adding that the patient was healthy.

Ram Sevak Gupta, a resident of Budh Bazar town of Dataganj tehsil area, was seriously injured in a road accident two days ago, and was admitted to the Government Medical College for treatment. In view of his critical condition, he was shifted to the ICU and was on a ventilator, his brother told newspersons here.

On Sunday night, when Gupta’s wife went into the ICU to see him, she found that a rat was biting his feet with blood coming out of it, said Ram Prakash Gupta, the injured man’s brother. There were similar marks on his forehead, ears and toes due to the negligence of the ward staff, he said.

Dr N C Prajapati, principal of the medical college, said that he inspected the ward. A hole was found near the oxygen pipe and another near the window from where the rats could be coming, he said. It has since been repaired and all potential entry points of the rats have been closed, he added.

Relatives and attendants of the patient sit and eat food at the spot due to which rats often enter the ward, Prajapati said. Rat traps are also being installed, the doctor said.

Action will be taken against those responsible for the incident after the inquiry, the principal said. He added that the patient is healthy and will be discharged soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023