We wish that Delhi University should be leading in the world - Ghanshyam Gupta Zaveri

University of Delhi, commonly known as DU, is one of the most sought-after central universities in India, with hundreds of thousands of students from across the country and abroad attending the university every year. We want our Delhi University to be leading in the world, the students here should get more facilities so that they can raise the name of the country, today's student is not only ahead in studies but also has information in every field.

Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh and Registrar Dr Vikas Gupta Dean and Director CEO of South Campus in a Delhi University Anil Gupta - National President Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham Ghanshyam Gupta Zaveri and office bearers in the invited conversation in Morris Nagar and the office bearers to support and make everyone aware Appealed to, as well as asked to contribute to the campus. On this occasion Prof. Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor guided everyone. On this occasion Mahesh Gupta Founder Trustee, National General Secretary Sanjeev Kumar Mittal, National General Secretary Ramesh Gupta, National General Secretary Pawan Singhal, Madhu Gopal Goyal, Anil Gupta and Naveen Garg, National Executive Senior Vice President Kuldeep Goyal National Minister Rajinder Goyal and Naresh Gupta Dr Pro. Yogesh Singh said that it is a good thing that Ghanshyam Gupta is thinking of Zaveri for the progress of Delhi University along with himself, we wish that we will always get his cooperation.

Anil Gupta said that we all want to come soon for the darshan of Khatu Shyam. Ghanshyam Gupta Prof. Greeted Yogesh Singh wearing a turban and shawl. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

