TUI flies German, British holidaymakers out of Rhodes

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-07-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 19:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

TUI said on Monday it had deployed six additional planes to fly home German and British holidaymakers stuck on the Greek island of Rhodes, where wildfires have been burning since Wednesday.

Another TUI flight will bring Danish tourists back to Billund, Europe's largest travel operator said in a statement.

"Further deployments have already been implemented and are planned, we are informing our guests on site and organising all necessary steps," said Thomas Ellerbeck, a member of TUI's executive committee. (Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Friederike Heine)

