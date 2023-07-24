Left Menu

Eight people burn to death in southern Nigeria after gasoline tanker explosion, authorities say

Eight people were burned to death after a tanker exploded in Nigerias southern Ondo state, the road safety agency said on Monday.The tanker was carrying gasoline and exploded while the victims were trying to extract the much sought-after fuel, according to Ezekiel Sonallah, head of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ondo.Sonallah said the driver lost control of the tanker on Sunday and veered off the road and crashed in Ondos Odigbo district.

PTI | Abuja | Updated: 24-07-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 19:37 IST
Eight people burn to death in southern Nigeria after gasoline tanker explosion, authorities say

Eight people were burned to death after a tanker exploded in Nigeria's southern Ondo state, the road safety agency said on Monday.

The tanker was carrying gasoline and exploded while the victims were trying to extract the much sought-after fuel, according to Ezekiel Sonallah, head of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ondo.

Sonallah said the driver lost control of the tanker on Sunday and veered off the road and crashed in Ondo's Odigbo district. Both the driver and his assistant escaped unscathed. He said that the "problem was the scooping," hinting it was the reason for the explosion.

Authorities said all the victims were burned beyond recognition and couldn't be identified.

Scooping fuel from tanker accident scenes has often resulted in deaths in parts of Nigeria. It has continued this year with the price of gasoline more than doubling since June 1 after the West African nation's new President Bola Tinubu ended the decades-long gasoline.

Fatal truck accidents are also common along most major roads in southern Nigeria. In January, 20 people were killed in two truck accidents in the southwest while 12 died in similar circumstances there in November.

Traffic regulations have been difficult to enforce and authorities are now seeking stricter penalties for offenders, said Sonallah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023