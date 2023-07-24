Left Menu

Objects resembling aircraft fuel tanks found in UP field: Police

PTI | Santkabirnagar | Updated: 24-07-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 20:18 IST
Objects resembling aircraft fuel tanks found in UP field: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Two objects which police said resembled the fuel tanks of an air force plane were found in a village in the district on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Satyajeet Gupta said the Indian Air Force (IAF) was informed about the objects found in a field in Banjaria Balushasan village under the Khalilabad police station area.

He said an IAF team will soon reach the spot and the next course of action will be decided by it.

The official added that the spot has been cordoned off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023