UBS agrees to pay $388 million over Credit Suisse's Archegos failings

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 24-07-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 21:25 IST
UBS agrees to pay $388 million over Credit Suisse's Archegos failings
  • Switzerland

UBS has been ordered to pay $388 million to British and U.S. regulators over Credit Suisse's dealings with private investment firm Archegos Capital Management, the Swiss bank said on Monday.

The settlement is the first of several that UBS could have to pay after it last month closed its takeover of Credit Suisse, which was involved in a number of legal battles.

