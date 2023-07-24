Left Menu

Bank of England fines Credit Suisse record $111 million in relation to Archegos

The Bank of England said on Monday it has imposed a record 87 million pound ($111.53 million) fine on Credit Suisse bank for significant failures in risk management related to its dealings with private investment firm Archegos Capital Management.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-07-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 21:25 IST
The Bank of England said on Monday it has imposed a record 87 million pound ($111.53 million) fine on Credit Suisse bank for significant failures in risk management related to its dealings with private investment firm Archegos Capital Management. "Credit Suisse’s failures to manage risks effectively were extremely serious, and created a major threat to the safety and soundness of the firms," Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods said in a statement.

The settlement is the first of several that UBS could have to pay after it last month closed its takeover of Credit Suisse, which was involved in a number of legal battles. 

