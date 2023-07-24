Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2125 hours DEL70 LSQ-RS 2000 No proposal to extend deadline for exchange of Rs 2,000 notes: FinMin New Delhi: The finance ministry on Monday said there is no proposal to extend the deadline for the exchange of Rs 2,000 notes beyond September 30, 2023. DEL38 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day on selling in FMCG, metal shares Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex declined by nearly 300 points while Nifty closed below the 19,700 mark on Monday, extending their losses for a second straight session due to massive selling in heavyweight stocks following below-expectation quarterly results. DCM45 BIZ-ITC-LD HOTEL DEMERGER ITC to hive off hotels business into separate entity New Delhi: Diversified entity ITC Ltd on Monday said it will demerge its hotels business by incorporating wholly-owned subsidiary ITC Hotels Ltd, paving way to attract appropriate investors and strategic partners.

DCM115 BIZ-LD MARUTI-RECALL Maruti recalls 87,599 units of S-Presso, Eeco to replace faulty steering tie rod New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it is recalling 87,599 units of S-Presso and Eeco models to check and replace faulty steering tie rod.

DCM113 BIZ-RESULTS LD TATA STEEL Tata Steel Q1 net profit falls over 93 pc to Rs 525 cr New Delhi: Tata Steel on Monday posted over 93 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 524.85 crore for April-June quarter 2023-24 on account of higher expenses. DCM30 BIZ BYD INDIA CHINA Govt rejects Chinese BYD-Megha Engineering's USD 1 bn proposal to set up EV plant New Delhi: The government has rejected a USD 1 billion investment proposal of Chinese electric car maker BYD and its Hyderabad-based partner Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing plant, sources said. DEL15 EPFO INTEREST Govt ratifies 8.15 pc interest rate on Employees Provident Fund for 2022-23 New Delhi: The government has ratified the rate of interest at 8.15 per cent rate on deposits under the Employees Provident Fund scheme for the financial year 2022-23. DEL28 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold drops Rs 100; silver declines Rs 200 New Delhi: Gold prices dropped by Rs 100 to Rs 60,350 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 60,450 per 10 grams. DEL72 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee rises 17 paise to close at 81.81 against US dollar on forex inflows New Delhi: The rupee appreciated by 17 paise to close at 81.81 against the US dollar on Monday as a sharp jump in India's forex reserves boosted investor sentiment.

