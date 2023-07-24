Left Menu

UBS agrees to pay $388 million over Credit Suisse's Archegos failings

UBS has been ordered to pay $388 million to British and U.S. regulators over Credit Suisse's dealings with private investment firm Archegos Capital Management, the Swiss bank said on Monday. The settlement is the first of several that UBS could have to pay after it last month closed its takeover of Credit Suisse, which was involved in a number of legal battles.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 21:41 IST
UBS agrees to pay $388 million over Credit Suisse's Archegos failings
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

UBS has been ordered to pay $388 million to British and U.S. regulators over Credit Suisse's dealings with private investment firm Archegos Capital Management, the Swiss bank said on Monday.

The settlement is the first of several that UBS could have to pay after it last month closed its takeover of Credit Suisse, which was involved in a number of legal battles. Under the agreement, UBS is to pay the U.S. Federal Reserve $268.5 million and the UK's Prudential Regulation Authority 87 million pounds ($111.6 million).

Reports ahead of time had suggested the U.S. regulator would impose a penalty of up to $300 million and the UK regulator would fine UBS up to 100 million pounds over the bank's dealings with Archegos. Switzerland's regulator FINMA does not have the power to fine financial institutions.

($1 = 0.7797 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023