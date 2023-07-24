UBS agrees to pay $388 million over Credit Suisse's Archegos failings
UBS has been ordered to pay $388 million to British and U.S. regulators over Credit Suisse's dealings with private investment firm Archegos Capital Management, the Swiss bank said on Monday. The settlement is the first of several that UBS could have to pay after it last month closed its takeover of Credit Suisse, which was involved in a number of legal battles.
The settlement is the first of several that UBS could have to pay after it last month closed its takeover of Credit Suisse, which was involved in a number of legal battles. Under the agreement, UBS is to pay the U.S. Federal Reserve $268.5 million and the UK's Prudential Regulation Authority 87 million pounds ($111.6 million).
Reports ahead of time had suggested the U.S. regulator would impose a penalty of up to $300 million and the UK regulator would fine UBS up to 100 million pounds over the bank's dealings with Archegos. Switzerland's regulator FINMA does not have the power to fine financial institutions.
($1 = 0.7797 pounds)
