Police issue 12,000 challans for traffic violations during road safety drive in Delhi

To improve the regulation and road safety, the Delhi Traffic Police has embarked on a comprehensive road safety culture initiative known as the Stretch Intensive Integrated Drive from Thursday with the paramount objective to address the issue of road safety culture, road accidents and fatalities and ensuring hassle-free traffic with safe system approach, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 21:50 IST
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued around 12,000 challans under the ''Stretch Intensive Integrated Drive'' campaign that aims to improve regulation and road safety in the national capital.

The campaign, which began on Thursday, is being run across Delhi, according to a statement released on Twitter. According to the statement, 11,999 challans have been issued so far. Motorcyclists not wearing helmets were issued the most number of challans at 5,213, followed by stop-line violations at 2,063, the data showed. It showed 1,770 challans were issued for driving on the wrong side, 1,208 for not wearing seatbelts and 949 for triple riding. ''To improve the regulation and road safety, the Delhi Traffic Police has embarked on a comprehensive road safety culture initiative known as the 'Stretch Intensive Integrated Drive' from Thursday with the paramount objective to address the issue of road safety culture, road accidents and fatalities and ensuring hassle-free traffic with safe system approach,'' the statement said. It added, ''Delhi Traffic Police has taken initiative on a transformative journey towards enhancing road traffic discipline and promoting a robust road safety culture with participatory approach visioned to global standards.'' The programme represents a comprehensive and integrated approach to tackling the challenges of road safety. It comprises a series of targeted measures focused on driver training, public awareness campaigns, prosecution and enforcement of traffic regulations, the statement said. ''Delhi Traffic Police recognises that well trained and responsible drivers are the foundation of safe roads. Special emphasis is being given to promoting empathy and respect among drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users,'' it said. ''The Delhi Traffic Police has deployed a significant number of personnel across key stretches including vital roads and their presence will augment the sense of road safety throughout SIID. Dedicated teams oversee traffic flow and promptly address any congestion issues that may arise,'' it added.

