IAF aircraft takes off from Gorakhpur, jettisons 'external stores' after malfunction

PTI | Santkabirnagar | Updated: 24-07-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 22:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fighter aircraft of the IAF, which took off from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh for a training mission on Monday, experienced a ''technical malfunction'' which necessitated ''jettisoning of external stores'' for its safety, officials said.

There was no damage to life or property in the process, a senior official of the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

The officials said that the IAF plane was a Jaguar.

Sant Kabir Nagar District Magistrate Sandeep Kumar said that after the administration informed the IAF, a team from the force reached the spot in Khalilabad police station area of the district in the evening and found that the object was the ''additional fuel tank'' of fighter aircraft Jaguar.

An IAF official in Delhi, when contacted, said the jettisoning of ''external stores'' was for ''operational reasons''.

''The aircraft took off from Gorakhpur on Monday. However, it had to jettison some of its external store elements for its safety,'' the IAF official told PTI. Gorakhpur is towards east of Sant Kabir Nagar district.

Prayagraj-based Central Air Command later also tweeted about the incident.

''A fighter aircraft was airborne for a training mission from Gorakhpur. The aircraft experienced technical malfunction which necessitated jettisoning of external stores. There was no damage to life or property in the process,'' it said.

Earlier in the day, police said two objects resembling the fuel tanks of an air force plane were found in a village in Sant Kabir Nagar district.

Superintendent of Police Satyajeet Gupta said the objects were found in a field in Banjaria Balushasan village under the Khalilabad police station area.

The spot has been cordoned off, police said.

