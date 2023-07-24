3 killed, 8 injured in head-on collision between bus, truck in UP's Barabanki

Three passengers, including a woman, were killed and eight others injured after a roadways bus collided head-on with a truck on the Ayodhya road here on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the speeding Uttar Pradesh roadways bus was coming from Ayodhya side and collided with the truck coming from Lucknow side.

There were 54 passengers in the bus, they said.

Police said 11 bus passengers were injured in the accident, of which two --- Shobha (60) and Vineet Saxena (55) --- died on the spot, while Rajmel Gautam (55) succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Five injured people have been sent to the district hospital here, while the rest have been referred to Lucknow for treatment, Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Akhilesh Narayan Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

