Left Menu

3 killed, 8 injured in head-on collision between bus, truck in UP's Barabanki

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 24-07-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 22:37 IST
3 killed, 8 injured in head-on collision between bus, truck in UP's Barabanki
  • Country:
  • India

Three passengers, including a woman, were killed and eight others injured after a roadways bus collided head-on with a truck on the Ayodhya road here on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the speeding Uttar Pradesh roadways bus was coming from Ayodhya side and collided with the truck coming from Lucknow side.

There were 54 passengers in the bus, they said.

Police said 11 bus passengers were injured in the accident, of which two --- Shobha (60) and Vineet Saxena (55) --- died on the spot, while Rajmel Gautam (55) succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Five injured people have been sent to the district hospital here, while the rest have been referred to Lucknow for treatment, Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Akhilesh Narayan Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023