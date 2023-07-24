Left Menu

Assam CM meets DoNER minister G Kishan Reddy, reviews progress of schemes

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister for Department for Northeastern Region (DoNER), G Kishan Reddy, at the latter’s office here on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 24-07-2023 23:56 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 23:56 IST
Assam CM meets DoNER minister G Kishan Reddy, reviews progress of schemes
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma calls on Union Minister for DoNER G Kishan Reddy in New Delhi (Image: DIPR Assam). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister for DoNER G Kishan Reddy, at the latter's office here on Monday. In a release, the Assam government said the CM and the Union Minister reviewed the progress of important schemes under the ministry, including PM-DEVINE and NE-Special Infra Development Scheme.

Sarma, in the course of the meeting, also commended Reddy for being given additional responsibilities in Telengana and wished him all success. Taking to Twitter handle, the Chief Minister wrote, "Delighted to have had a productive meeting with the Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @kishanreddybjp ji.

Commended him on his additional responsibilities in Telangana and together, we reviewed the impressive progress of critical schemes under @MDoNER_India in Assam, including PM-DEVINE and NE-Special Infra Development Scheme." Reddy was recently appointed as the chief of Telangana's BJP unit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023