Russia says traffic 'temporarily' blocked on Crimean bridge
Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2023 00:05 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 00:05 IST
Road traffic on the bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula has been temporarily blocked, an official Telegram channel of Russian authorities said on Monday.
No reason for the halting of traffic was stated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
