Left Menu

UBS fined nearly USD 400 million related to Credit Suisse's relationship with failed fund Archegos

Swiss banking giant UBS will pay nearly USD 400 million in fines to US, Swiss and UK banking authorities for the management failures of Credit Suisse, which UBS bought in June, related to how Credit Suisse handled its relationship with collapsed hedge fund Archegos Capital Management.Archegos failed in 2021, costing Wall Street banks billions of dollars in losses, and Credit Suisse took the brunt of the losses.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 25-07-2023 02:37 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 02:37 IST
UBS fined nearly USD 400 million related to Credit Suisse's relationship with failed fund Archegos

Swiss banking giant UBS will pay nearly USD 400 million in fines to US, Swiss and UK banking authorities for the management failures of Credit Suisse, which UBS bought in June, related to how Credit Suisse handled its relationship with collapsed hedge fund Archegos Capital Management.

Archegos failed in 2021, costing Wall Street banks billions of dollars in losses, and Credit Suisse took the brunt of the losses. The Swiss bank took more than USD 5 billion in losses from Archegos' failure, which over a period of two years, ultimately led to the fire sale of Credit Suisse to UBS in June.

Credit Suisse management was found to give Archegos special treatment through its prime brokerage division, which caused the bank to take on undue risk when Archegos purchased a highly concentrated position in ViacomCBS. The firm's manager, Bill Hwang, is scheduled to face fraud charges for the collapse of Archegos in October.

Credit Suisse failed to "adequately manage the risk posed by Archegos despite repeated warnings", the Federal Reserve said in a statement on Monday.

The announcement was made by the Fed alongside the Bank of England and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023