Traffic resumes on Crimean bridge: Russian officials
Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2023 03:11 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 03:11 IST
Road traffic resumed on the bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula, Russian officials said early on Tuesday, after being closed down for about three hours without explanation.
Official Telegram channels reporting from Crimea, occupied and annexed by Russia in 2014, said traffic was moving in both directions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
